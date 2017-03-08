San Bernardino County awards new Colton medical school a $10 million contract

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County Supervisors on Tuesday approved, without discussion, a $10 million, five-year agreement to support the effort for a new medical school in Colton. The California University of Science and Medicine's School of Medicine is expected to open in summer 2018 inside temporary headquarters in San Bernardino and then move to its permanent home just north of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the county hospital in Colton, said Dr. Dev GnanaDev, founder, president and CEO of CalMed.

