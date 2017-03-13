Republicans queasy about Trumpa s cuts to medical research

In this Jan. 14, 2014, photo, Daniel Bennett, 26, of College Park, Md., has live flu virus sprayed into his nose as part of a study at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. A portion of President Donald Trump's first proposed budget, focusing on the Department of Health and Human Services, and released by the Office of Management and Budget, is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.