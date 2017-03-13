Republicans on defense after report s...

Republicans on defense after report shows millions would lose insurance

Republicans on Tuesday defended their plan to dismantle Obamacare after a nonpartisan report showed 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under their proposal even as it reduces the budget deficit. The U.S. Congressional Budget Office, a research agency, on Monday forecast that by 2026, the number of people without health insurance would increase by 24 million people if the House of Representatives' legislation to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act is adopted.

