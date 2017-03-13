Report: Substitute teacher threw up in class, had box of wine in her purse

A substitute teacher at a Lexington 2 high school was so intoxicated that she threw up on the floor of the classroom and had to be taken to Lexington Medical Center, according to an incident report. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report claims the teacher, identified as Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee, 52, could not even stand up when a school administrator arrived.

