Reis Inc (REIS) Cut to "Sell" at Zack...

Reis Inc (REIS) Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Reis provide commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals through its Reis Services subsidiary. Reis maintain a proprietary database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. The database contains information on apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research & development, self storage, seniors housing and student housing properties, and is used by real estate investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 6 hr Sandra 2,654
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 11 hr Victor Hugo Fan 20
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC