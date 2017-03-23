Quantity - Not Quality - Counts for Patent Infringement: More Than...
The U.S. Supreme Court recently held in a recent decision in Life Technologies Corp v. Promega Corp. that the "supply of a single component of a multicomponent invention for manufacture abroad does not give rise to 271 liability."
