PTC Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug fails late-stage study
PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would stop developing its cystic fibrosis drug after it failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. Cystic fibrosis is among the most common life-threatening genetic disorders worldwide and is caused by defects in a single gene known as the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator.
