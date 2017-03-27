Promising Zika vaccine moves to next stage
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, said Friday that the DNA vaccine candidate developed by scientists at NIAID's Vaccine Research Center has been a success in animal trials and in the first human trial of the vaccine. It has been such a success that the agency has moved into the next stage of testing, on track with its projected timeline.
