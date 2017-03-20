The IAIABC is launching its "NextGen" initiative to recognize young talent that is maki... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China: Sulfuric Acid - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report to their offering. The report provides ... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China: Chemical Fertilizers - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report to their offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.