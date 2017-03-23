"Pregnancy fair" at Greenwich Hospital

An informational session for women planning to give birth, either in the short-term future or the long-term future, will be held at Greenwich Hospital this weekend. As any parent knows, there's that moment when the nurse hands you your baby and wheels you out to your car for the trip home - and all you can think is, "OMG, now what?" This free event offers a "one-stop shopping" educational experience for parents-to-be and those just thinking about becoming pregnant.

