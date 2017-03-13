Poor sleep in preschool years could m...

Poor sleep in preschool years could mean behavior troubles later

Preschoolers who get too little sleep may be more likely to have trouble paying attention, controlling their emotions and processing information later in childhood, a new study suggests. By age 7, these sleepless kids had markedly decreased mental and emotional functioning, said study lead researcher Dr. Elsie Taveras.

