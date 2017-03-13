Poor sleep in preschool years could mean behavior troubles later
Preschoolers who get too little sleep may be more likely to have trouble paying attention, controlling their emotions and processing information later in childhood, a new study suggests. By age 7, these sleepless kids had markedly decreased mental and emotional functioning, said study lead researcher Dr. Elsie Taveras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|14
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC