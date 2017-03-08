Poor sleep in early childhood may lead to cognitive, behavioral problems in later years

A study led by a Massachusetts General Hospital pediatrician finds that children ages 3 to 7 who don't get enough sleep are more likely to have problems with attention, emotional control and peer relationships in mid-childhood. Reported online in the journal Academic Pediatrics , the study found significant differences in the responses of parents and teachers to surveys regarding executive function - which includes attention, working memory, reasoning and problem solving - and behavioral problems in 7-year-old children depending on how much sleep they regularly received at younger ages.

