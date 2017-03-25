Piedmont Athens Regional moving into Aetna Medicare Advantage network
Effective April 15, Piedmont Athens Regional hospital in Athens will be part of the network for patients using Aetna Medicare Advantage. Patients enrolled in Aetna Medicare Advantage plans now have increased access to healthcare services, thanks to an agreement between Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Aetna.
