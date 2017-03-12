PharMerica Co. (PMC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "PharMerica Corporation is an institutional pharmacy services provider dedicated to providing quality customer service and innovative pharmacy solutions to institutional customers and patients in long-term care settings. PharMerica is a public company formed through the combination of the institutional pharmacy business of national healthcare services company Kindred Healthcare, Inc. and pharmaceutical services company AmerisourceBergen Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC