One dead after gunman on bus shuts do...

One dead after gunman on bus shuts down part of Las Vegas strip

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

One person has died and a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said. University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Fri Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Thu Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Thu Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Mar 21 Victor Hugo 26
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC