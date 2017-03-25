One dead after gunman on bus shuts down part of Las Vegas strip
One person has died and a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said. University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.
