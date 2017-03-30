No One Prays for an iPhone, Says Drug Exec Slamming Trump Cuts

George Yancopoulos, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. co-founder who became a billionaire by turning scientific discoveries into medical treatments, warned that deep cuts to science budgets proposed by President Donald Trump would jeopardize the health of future generations. Failure to invest in biomedical research and basic science undermines the ability of firms to discover new therapies that can change or even save patients' lives, said Yancopoulos, Regeneron's president and chief scientific officer, in an interview.

