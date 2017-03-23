MSK scientists discover epigenetic mechanism promoting breast cancer
Bottom Line : Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have identified, for the first time, an epigenetic mechanism promoting breast cancer. The team found that inhibition of the PI3K pathway leads to activation of ER-dependent transcription through the epigenetic regulator KMT2D.
