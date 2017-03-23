Mountain View house fire injures two, kills a dog
The blaze in the 500 block of South 36th Street erupted about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire also left two people and a second dog suffering from smoke inhalation.
