It was during Jessica Beyer's second hospitalization for severe morning sickness that her doctor sat down next to her and said, "I'm with you, and we're going to get through this pregnancy together." Eventually, a combination of intravenous fluids, anti-nausea medications and nibbling on bagels and Pop-Tarts helped Beyer manage her illness, which persisted until she delivered a healthy baby boy in December 2015.

