Medtronic Initiates Global Trial Eval...

Medtronic Initiates Global Trial Evaluating Cryoablation to Treat Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

March 30, 2017 - Medtronic plc today announced first enrollments in the STOP Persistent AF clinical trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a pulmonary vein isolation-only strategy for treating patients with persistent atrial fibrillation , using the Arctic Front Advance Cardiac CryoAblation Catheter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Thu Lars 33
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Thu Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC