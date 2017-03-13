Medicines Co drug shows long-term cholesterol lowering in study
A long-acting new type of drug being developed by Medicines Co cut levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol in half in high-risk heart patients with no serious safety issues, according to data from a Phase II trial presented on Friday. The company said it plans to begin enrolling patients in a pivotal Phase III study for the drug, inclisiran, later this year.
