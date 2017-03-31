Medical center makes changes to address surgical tool issues
Officials say the Detroit Medical Center has spent $1.2 million since September to correct problems with dirty surgical instruments and has put multiple systems in place to ensure patient safety. The Detroit News reports that the update follows recent revelations that a third hospital in the health system -- Children's Hospital of Michigan -- failed a January inspection.
