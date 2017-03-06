Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID Initi...

Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID Initiate Open-Label Extension to...

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc . , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, today announced the Institutional Review Board of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , part of the National Institutes of Health has granted approval for a 6-month open-label safety extension of the Phase 2a study of Matinas' lead anti-infective product candidate, MAT2203 being conducted at NIH.

