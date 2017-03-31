Man who fled Aurora hospital was out on bond on attempted murder, DUI charges
An Aurora man who left a hospital to flee authorities Tuesday was out on bond on unrelated attempted murder and aggravated drunk driving charges, records show. Police said Billy J. Cole Jr., 38, crashed a car in Aurora that was not his as he fled Kane County Sheriff's deputies Monday.
