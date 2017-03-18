Man surrenders to face charge in 3-ye...

Man surrenders to face charge in 3-year-olda s shooting death

Authorities say a man has turned himself in to face a firearms charge in the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl in Pittsburgh. Public safety officials said 40-year-old Paul Parrish surrendered Friday afternoon.

