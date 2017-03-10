Man, 72, burned in Needham apartment fire
A 72-year-old Needham man was badly burned after a fire broke out in his studio apartment early Friday morning, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the small fire just before 8:30 a.m. at 140 Linden St. They were able to contain the fire to the sleeping area of the apartment, Needham Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Dooher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|14 hr
|just me
|3
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC