Lisa Holst Joins NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Holst has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the pharmaceutical and medical imaging industries, most recently as senior director of marketing at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. She joins NorthStar as it advances toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its RadioGenixa intelligent isotope separation system and its non-fission, non-uranium-based brand of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 .
