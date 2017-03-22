Lisa Holst Joins NorthStar Medical Ra...

Lisa Holst Joins NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Holst has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the pharmaceutical and medical imaging industries, most recently as senior director of marketing at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. She joins NorthStar as it advances toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its RadioGenixa intelligent isotope separation system and its non-fission, non-uranium-based brand of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Tue Victor Hugo 26
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 19 Monica 2,655
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC