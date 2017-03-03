Lancaster man charged with homicide after weekend shooting victim dies
The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has ruled the shooting death of 19 year old Daniel Eugenio Sanchez as a homicide. Sanchez was shot multiple times at around 11:46 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 in the 100 block of Dauphin Street.
