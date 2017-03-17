Lack of sleep linked to behavioral pr...

Lack of sleep linked to behavioral problems in kids

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests. Parents and teachers reported more problems in 7-year-olds who didn't get enough sleep during their toddler and preschool years, compared to peers who got an age-appropriate amount of sleep during those early years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 17 hr Lottery Traitors 2,652
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Thu Victor Hugo Fan 18
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC