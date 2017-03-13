LabCorp's Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 to Accrue Contingent Interest
Contingent cash interest, which the Company has determined to be approximately $2.39 per Note, will be payable to holders of the Zero Coupon Notes as of the record date, which is August 27, 2017. The payment of contingent cash interest is expected to be made on September 12, 2017.
