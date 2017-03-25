IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of controlled-release and targeted pharmaceutical products. Its products include Effexor XR and Protonix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Fri
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Thu
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Mar 21
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC