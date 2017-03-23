Infant mortality improves in South Carolina
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that South Carolina has made progress in reducing the infant death rate in the state. The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that the infant mortality rate in South Carolina dropped nearly 21 percent between 2005 and 2014.
