Indoor tanning, sun safety articles published by JAMA Dermatology
Two original investigations on indoor tanning and sun safety by authors from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, are being published online to coincide with their presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting. One article by Gery P. Guy, Jr., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the CDC, and coauthors examined the prevalence of indoor tanning in the past year from 2009 to 2015 and its association with sunburn in 2015 among U.S. high school students .
