How to drink wine without removing the cork
Frustrated by opening bottles of wine that would then go to waste, he invented Coravin -- a device that allows you to pour a glass without removing the cork. It works like this: A thin, hollow needle is pushed through the cork to inject argon gas into the bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|11 hr
|just me
|3
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC