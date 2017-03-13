Harvard-Columbia researchers find yoga can reduce depression

Columbia and Harvard researchers find yoga and controlled breathing reduce depressive symptoms, according to The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine which has published this study on March one. This randomized controlled dosing study "Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder with Iyengar Yoga and Coherent Breathing" claims to provide evidence that participation in an intervention composed of Iyengar yoga and coherent breathing is associated with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms for individuals with major depressive disorder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.