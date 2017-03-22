GSK and Regeneron to mine gene data from 500,000 Britons
FILE PHOTO: A storage robot deposits samples at Biobank, the world's largest blood and urine sample freezer, in Stockport, Britian, March 18, 2010. FILE PHOTO: Blood samples wait to be processed at Biobank, the world's largest blood and urine sample freezer, in Stockport, Britain, March 18, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Tue
|Victor Hugo
|26
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 19
|Monica
|2,655
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC