Gilead hepatitis C drug patent faces European challenge

International groups representing doctors and patients have launched a fresh challenge to the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment. Sofosbuvir is sold by the U.S. drugmaker as Sovaldi and is included in other hepatitis C medicines such as Harvoni and Epclusa.

