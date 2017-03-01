'Full Measure': Sprinkle of doubt new
A potential link between ovarian cancer and the talc mineral used in baby powder has been studied for decades. The question is did major talc industry players ignore evidence and their own consultants' advice while aggressively marketing their products to consumers? Or is it a plot to file frivolous lawsuits and shake down billion-dollar corporations? Deane Berg: "I was about 16 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Feb 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC