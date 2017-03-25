Five killed, at least 40 injured in London terror attack
Detectives are continuing to search two homes in Birmingham and another in East London linked to the attacker, after completing others elsewhere in London , Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Surrey and Camarthenshire in Wales. Police also said they seized more than 2,700 items, which includes " massive amounts of computer data ".
