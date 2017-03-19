First-Ever Presentation on Abiomed's Impella Quality (IQ) Assurance...

Data from Abiomed's ImpellaA Quality Assurance Program, which includes the IQ Database and cVAD Registry, was presented today as late-breaking Featured Clinical Research at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session in Washington, D.C. These data were derived from the IQ Database documenting the real-world treatment of approximately 50,000 U.S. patients, with a subset of 15,259 Acute Myocardial Infarction Cardiogenic Shock patients. The Impella heart pump results indicate an association between the use of best practice protocols and improved survival and native heart recovery, as compared to inconsistent treatment or inexperienced hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.