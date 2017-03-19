First-Ever Presentation on Abiomed's Impella Quality (IQ) Assurance...
Data from Abiomed's ImpellaA Quality Assurance Program, which includes the IQ Database and cVAD Registry, was presented today as late-breaking Featured Clinical Research at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session in Washington, D.C. These data were derived from the IQ Database documenting the real-world treatment of approximately 50,000 U.S. patients, with a subset of 15,259 Acute Myocardial Infarction Cardiogenic Shock patients. The Impella heart pump results indicate an association between the use of best practice protocols and improved survival and native heart recovery, as compared to inconsistent treatment or inexperienced hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Sun
|Monica
|2,655
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sat
|Victor Hugo Fan
|20
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
|Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15)
|Mar 6
|Newday
|5
|Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09)
|Mar 6
|Victoria Mary Stong
|104
|Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata...
|Feb 25
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC