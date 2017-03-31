FibroGen Announces China FDA Approval of CTA to Conduct Pivotal Phase ...
FibroGen, Inc. , a science-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced the approval by the China Food and Drug Administration of the Company's clinical trial application in China for a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes . FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat in China, the U.S., and other major markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|16 hr
|General Zod
|34
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC