FibroGen Announces China FDA Approval of CTA to Conduct Pivotal Phase ...

FibroGen, Inc. , a science-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced the approval by the China Food and Drug Administration of the Company's clinical trial application in China for a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes . FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat in China, the U.S., and other major markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.