Fetty Wap reportedly involved in Paterson gun fight
The "Trap Queen" rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, was involved in a disagreement outside an all-night deli in South Paterson, according to NorthJersey.com . Paterson police Detective Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|27
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health...
|Mar 8
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC