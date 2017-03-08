Federal insider trading trial begins ...

Federal insider trading trial begins for Ex-Angel player Doug DeCinces

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

An ex-Angel star who made more than a $1 million in investments related to a friend's medical-device company appeared in federal court Thursday for the start of his insider-trading trial. The case centers on the relationship between DeCinces and fellow Laguna Beach resident James Mazzo, who owned Santa Ana-based Advanced Medical Optics.

