Features 17 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Tennessee hospital 'hires' full-time comfort dog
One of the newest employees at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is a four-legged friend whose job is to brighten the days of folks around the facility. Farley, a golden retriever puppy born in October 2016, is the hospital's first-ever full-time facility support animal.
