FDA warns Pfizer over contaminated dr...

FDA warns Pfizer over contaminated drugs at Kansas plant

6 hrs ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Pfizer Inc's process for manufacturing sterile injectable drugs at a plant in McPherson, Kansas, was "out of control" and put patients at risk, according to a warning letter made public on Tuesday. In the Feb. 14 letter, the FDA said several products were contaminated with multiple foreign particulates and that the injectable antibiotic vancomycin had been compromised by cardboard pieces.

