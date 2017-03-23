FDA approves Pfizer, German Merck immunotherapy for skin cancer
U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a drug developed by Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc that helps the immune system to fight a rare form of skin cancer once it has spread to other parts of the body. The Food and Drug Administration said it approved Bavencio, known chemically as avelumab, to treat metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma in patients 12 years and older.
