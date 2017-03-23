FDA approves Pfizer, German Merck imm...

FDA approves Pfizer, German Merck immunotherapy for skin cancer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a drug developed by Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc that helps the immune system to fight a rare form of skin cancer once it has spread to other parts of the body. The Food and Drug Administration said it approved Bavencio, known chemically as avelumab, to treat metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma in patients 12 years and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... 1 hr Silly Season 3
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. 7 hr Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) 10 hr Newday 8
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 14 hr Dakoter 2,656
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Mar 21 Victor Hugo 26
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC