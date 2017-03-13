Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six month...

Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six months in U.S. insider trading case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc. David Hobson, 48, was sentenced in federal court in Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who recommended Hobson serve his sentence at a halfway house. Hobson was also ordered to forfeit more than $385,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 9 hr Victor Hugo Fan 16
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News N/R: Lack of mental, epileptic drugs hit health... Mar 8 Humanspirit 1
Edit MKV, AVI, VOB, Tivo, MPG in Final Cut Pro ... (Jan '15) Mar 6 Newday 5
News Cops seek suspects in shooting of North Bellpor... (Jun '09) Mar 6 Victoria Mary Stong 104
News Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fata... Feb 25 America Gentleman... 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb 25 Suezanne 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC