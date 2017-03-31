Endologix, Inc. Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Elevate Ide Clinical Study
The ELEVATE IDE clinical trial is approved to enroll 75 patients at up to 12 centers in the U.S. The first procedure was performed by Dr. Steve Henao, Chief, Division of Vascular Surgery at New Mexico Heart Institute. The study principal investigator, Dr. Sean Lyden, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic commented, "We are excited to start treating patients in the ELEVATE IDE trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Thu
|Lars
|33
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC