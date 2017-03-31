Endologix, Inc. Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Elevate Ide Clinical Study

The ELEVATE IDE clinical trial is approved to enroll 75 patients at up to 12 centers in the U.S. The first procedure was performed by Dr. Steve Henao, Chief, Division of Vascular Surgery at New Mexico Heart Institute. The study principal investigator, Dr. Sean Lyden, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic commented, "We are excited to start treating patients in the ELEVATE IDE trial.

