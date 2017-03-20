Edamame product recalled over listeria fears
An Edamame product has been recalled in 33 states due to fears it may be contaminated with potentially fatal listeria bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes cause symptoms that may include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
