Dr. Brown appointed resident councilBrown has been a member of the...

Firelands Regional Medical Center announced that Tanen T. Brown, DO, has been appointed to the Resident Council of the National American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians . Since September 2016, Dr. Brown has served as the Resident Representative for the Ohio-ACOFP, where he acts as a liaison to the local ACOFP chapter on behalf of all resident family physicians who are still in training in Ohio.

